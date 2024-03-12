98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Warren Zeiders on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ + Carrie’s headed to Hawaii

March 12, 2024 4:00PM CDT
Share

“Pretty Little Poison” hitmaker Warren Zeiders is set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, March 12. The episode airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Carrie Underwood will play her first-ever show in Hawaii on Friday, July 19. For ticketing and presale information, head to Carrie’s X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tyler Hubbard is giving you a sneak peek of new songs from his upcoming album, Strong. More information can be found on his X. Strong drops April 12 and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
3

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDINGS: Top 10 Partner Qualities - 'Good Cooks or Good Looks' or...

Recent Posts