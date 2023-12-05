98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Walker Hayes’ festive jammies + Wyatt Flores on tour

December 5, 2023 4:00PM CST
In search of new Christmas pajamas? Fret not, Walker Hayes has you covered. You can shop Walker’s new Xmas sweater, PJ pants and more at his merch store now.

Up-and-comer Wyatt Flores has announced his Life Lessons 2024 Tour. “I’m so excited to be able to be able to play these shows with the Life Lessons project out,” shares Wyatt. “Life Lessons is my story through the rear view of the last year, and I can’t wait to see what life lessons come from this next tour.” Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. CT.

Chris StapletonWynonna JuddKip MooreDwight Yoakam and more are slated to perform at the 2024 Railbird music festival. For ticketing information and the full lineup, visit railbirdfest.com.

