Nashville notes: Vince Gill’s new album + Austin Burke’s “More Like Her”

Vince Gill and acclaimed musician Paul Franklin are teaming up once again for a new album, Sweet Memories: The Music of Ray Price & The Cherokee Cowboys. Due out August 4, the 11-song album marks the second time Vince and Paul are releasing a record together, with the first being 2013’s Bakersfield. Preview their upcoming project with “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” now.

Drew Parker‘s Warner Music Nashville debut EP, At The End Of The Dirt Road, has arrived. The six-song set includes “King of Country Music,” a tender duet he shares with his wife, Mallory Hope.

Austin Burke has dropped a new song, “More Like Her.” The midtempo track serves as the first-time father’s love letter to his unborn child, who’s due this fall.

