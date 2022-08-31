98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Tyler Hubbard’s ‘TODAY’ stop, Randy Rogers Band’s football season kickoff + more

August 31, 2022 4:00PM CDT
In case you missed it, Tyler Hubbard made a stop on NBC’s TODAY this week to perform his single, “5 Foot 9.” You can watch his performance now.

Randy Rogers Band celebrated the beginning of football season Wednesday with “Heart For Just One Team,” a new song that’s a tribute to their favorite football team: the Dallas Cowboys.

Danielle Bradbery has a new song, called “A Special Place,” coming out on Friday.

