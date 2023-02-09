Nashville notes: Travis Tritt’s lost album + Parker Mc’s invitation

The album that landed Travis Tritt his record deal will be available to stream for the very first time starting April 28. Proud of the Country was recorded in 1987, and only 1,000 copies of the project were ever made.

Joe Nichols, Clint Black, Tracy Lawrence, Linda Davis and Billy Dean are just some of the artists set to play the 10th anniversary of the Country Music Cruise January 20-27 of next year.

Parker McCollum recently surprised fellow Texan William Beckmann with a phone call inviting him to make his Grand Ole Opry debut on March 3.

