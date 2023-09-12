Nashville notes: Travis Tritt’s 2024 tour + Nancy Jones’ ‘Playin’ Possum’
Travis Tritt is hitting the road next year for his Travis Tritt Solo Acoustic Tour 2024. The trek will feature Travis performing his hits and songs in a stripped-down and intimate fashion. It kicks off March 1 in Nashville and will wrap March 22 in Mobile, Alabama. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit travistritt.com.
To celebrate the late George Jones‘ birthday, his wife, Nancy Jones, has released a new book titled Playin’ Possum: My Memories of George Jones. The book chronicles Nancy’s relationship with George, his career highs and lows and more. Grab a copy now at nancyjonesbooks.com.
Drake White has announced his new EP, The Bridge. Arriving October 6, the seven-track set includes the inspiring “Ladder To The Sky” and soulful “Spirit,” both out now. The Bridge is available for preorder and presave now.
