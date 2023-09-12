98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Travis Tritt’s 2024 tour + Nancy Jones’ ‘Playin’ Possum’

September 12, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Travis Tritt is hitting the road next year for his Travis Tritt Solo Acoustic Tour 2024. The trek will feature Travis performing his hits and songs in a stripped-down and intimate fashion. It kicks off March 1 in Nashville and will wrap March 22 in Mobile, Alabama. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit travistritt.com.

To celebrate the late George Jones‘ birthday, his wife, Nancy Jones, has released a new book titled Playin’ Possum: My Memories of George Jones. The book chronicles Nancy’s relationship with George, his career highs and lows and more. Grab a copy now at nancyjonesbooks.com.

Drake White has announced his new EP, The Bridge. Arriving October 6, the seven-track set includes the inspiring “Ladder To The Sky” and soulful “Spirit,” both out now. The Bridge is available for preorder and presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Chris Stapleton Drops Romantic 'Think I’m in Love With You'
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Rid of Hiccups Immediately - Here's How.
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Someone at Work Drives You Nuts? Do THIS.

Recent Posts