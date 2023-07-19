98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Toby Keith’s upcoming award + Ashley McBryde’s signed guitar

July 19, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Toby Keith will receive the Country Icon Award at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards. Fellow country star Blake Shelton will present the award to him.

Ashley McBryde is giving away a signed guitar. All you have to do is presave her forthcoming album The Devil I Know, and you’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win.

RaeLynn‘s first children’s book, Raisin’ Me A Country Girl, is out now. Get your copy now at bravebooks.us.

