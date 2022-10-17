98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Thomas Rhett’s video with Katy Perry, Maren Morris custom poster & more

October 17, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share
Nashville notes: Thomas Rhett’s video with Katy Perry, Maren Morris custom poster & more

Thomas Rhett is premiering the video for his collaboration with Katy Perry, “Where We Started,” Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET. Watch a preview here.

Maren Morris is releasing a custom-designed poster for her show at Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Denver that will be available at the merch booth on Wednesday night.  

Tenille Townes is embarking on her Side A + Side B Tour next year in January. The tour begins on January 18 in Portland, OR and concludes on January 29 in her native Canada in Winnipeg. Tickets go on sale October 21. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

Bret Michaels Sang with Loretta Lynn Weeks Ago - Reveals 'Heavy Heart'
4

Kelsea Ballerini Shares 'Retirement Announcement' after Wardrobe Mis-hap
5

Blake Shelton Sells Master Catalog of Songs - But Gets Percentage of Future Profit

Recent Posts