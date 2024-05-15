98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Thomas Rhett’s Home Team party + Reba McEntire’s ‘Happy’s Place’

May 15, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Thomas Rhett has announced that he’s kicking off CMA Fest with his Home Team Fan Club Party on June 5. You can find out more details and register to attend online.

Randy Travis has added a Nashville stop to his More Life Tour. The concert will take place June 5 at the legendary Ryman Auditorium. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. after Thursday’s presale. For more information on the show and tickets, visit axs.com.

NBC has rolled out its first promo and preview of Reba McEntire‘s newly announced sitcom, Happy’s Place. Premiering this fall, the show will reunite the country icon with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

