98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: The War And Treaty’s collab + Dylan Marlowe’s honest song

January 25, 2024 4:00PM CST
Share

The War And Treaty has teamed up with Wilder Woods for a duet version of his song “Be Yourself.” Of their new collab, The War And Treaty share, “This song is an anthem for the entire world to simply Be Yourself. No front, no faking it till you make it. You are worthy. You are good enough. Be Yourself!”

Dylan Marlowe is dropping a new song, “You Did It Too,” on February 9. “This is the most honest song I’ve ever written, every line is a true story to my life,” he says. Dylan’s continuing his ascent on the country charts with his single with Dylan Scott“Boys Back Home.”

BRELAND will release a live EP, BRELAND & Friends: Vol. 1 (Live), on Friday, January 26. The six-track project, which will feature onstage collabs with Thomas RhettSam HuntDierks Bentley and more, is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Scenery and Images Make Us Crave THIS
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Hand Sanitizer in Car Frozen? Throw It Away - Here's Why

Recent Posts