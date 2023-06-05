98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Tanya’s new album + Luke Grimes’ latest track

June 5, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Tanya Tucker‘s new album, Sweet Western Sound, is available now. The 10-track collection includes “Breakfast In Birmingham,” a duet with Brandi Carlile

Yellowstone actor and rising country artist Luke Grimes has released his latest song, “Playin’ On The Tracks.” The reflective number was penned by Luke and Brent Cobb.

Kenny Rogers‘ first posthumous album, Life Is Like A Song, is out now and includes a never-before-released duet with Dolly Parton (“Tell Me That You Love Me”).

