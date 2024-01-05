98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Tammy Wynette’s Grammy + Scotty McCreery’s “Bar”

January 5, 2024 3:30PM CST
The late Tammy Wynette, known for her standard “Stand By Your Man,” will be honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award February 3 in Los Angeles, alongside the likes of Gladys Knight and Donna Summer.

Scotty McCreery‘s set to drop a new track, titled “Can’t Pass the Bar,” on January 12.

“My Boy” hitmaker Elvie Shane will release his sophomore album, Damascus, on April 19. 

