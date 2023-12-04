Nashville notes: Shop with Garth + See Hank Williams Jr. on tour

Garth Brooks will appear on TalkShopLive on Monday, December 4, at 7 p.m. ET to kick off Billboard Live Shopping Week. The livestream show will feature exclusive merch items from Garth’s Friends in Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk in Nashville as well as his seven-disc box set, The Limited Series, which includes Time Traveler.

Hank Williams Jr. is celebrating the 45th anniversary of 1979’s Family Tradition with a 2024 headlining tour. The 13-city trek kicks off Friday, April 5, in Birmingham, Alabama, with Whiskey Myers, Neal McCoy, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Charley Crockett, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives and Old Crow Medicine Show opening on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time at Live Nation’s website.

Warner Music Nashville’s Matt Schuster has dropped a new song, “Left Me in the Dusk,” which he wrote with Lori McKenna and Jordan Reynolds. “Before we even finished writing this song, I knew I was going to release it,” shares Matt. “It just sits so well with me. Amazing song, amazing people, and amazing sound coming from [producer] Chris LaCorte. Blessed to call this song mine, and now yours.”

