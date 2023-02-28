98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: See Blake on ‘Kimmel’ + Jordan on ‘Live’

February 28, 2023 4:50PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: See Blake on ‘Kimmel’ + Jordan on ‘Live’

If you missed Blake Shelton‘s appearance Monday night on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, you can check it out online

Jon PardiBRELANDChapel HartJackson DeanMegan Moroney and many more are set to play the Long Road Festival August 25-27 at Stanford Hall Leicestershire in England.

Jordan Davis played his new single, “Next Thing You Know,” Tuesday morning on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.
3

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
4

SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: You May Not Know These Cures for Snoring
5

Actress And Pinup Star Raquel Welch Dead At 82

Recent Posts