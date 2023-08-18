Nashville notes: Sara Evans’ Opry invitation + Tyler Booth’s EP

Sara Evans was invited to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, August 17. Country legend Bill Anderson extended the invitation to her, with Opry members Lady A and Carly Pearce joining him onstage. A video of the special moment is up on the Opry’s Instagram now.

Rising country artist Tyler Booth will drop his new EP, Keepin’ It Real, on September 15. The project can be previewed with “G.O.B. by the G.O.G.” Of the track, which stands for “good ol’ boy by the grace of God,” Tyler shares, “I wanted to write a song that was the anthem of the way me and everybody that I grew up around in Kentucky live and how we see things.” Keepin’ It Real is available for presave now.

Jon Langston has released a new song, “Day In the 90’s,” which he wrote with Jordan Walker, Jody Stevens and Chris Miller. The track is the latest preview of Jon’s forthcoming debut album, Heart On Ice, due out September 8 via 32 Bridge Entertainment/EMI Records Nashville.

