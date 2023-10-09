Nashville notes: Sara Evans’ Opry induction + Reba’s “Seven Minutes in Heaven”

“Suds in the Bucket” hitmaker Sara Evans was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry as a member on October 7. “I want to thank the Opry for asking me to become a member because this is a country artist’s dream come true,” Sara shares. “And I have been dreaming about this my entire life.” Photos from the night are available at the Opry’s Instagram.

Reba McEntire has released a stirring music video for her brand new song, “Seven Minutes in Heaven.” The track was penned by Matt Wynn and Olivia Rudeen, and is off Reba’s latest album, Not That Fancy.

Kacey Musgraves has joined indie-folk singer/songwriter Noah Kahan on a duet of his song, “She Calls Me Back.” “Kacey is cool as hell, brilliantly talented, and represents everything I love about music. She is a true artist and I can’t thank her enough for being a part of this song,” Noah says of Kacey on Instagram.

