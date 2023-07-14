98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Ryan Griffin’s ‘Phases’ + LANCO’s “Lasso”

July 14, 2023 4:30PM CDT
Ryan Griffin has dropped his new EP, Phases. “I hope you connect with this project, no matter what phase of love you are in. Here’s to never giving up on finding something REAL!” Ryan shares. The five-track set includes his latest single, “Heart to Break.”

LANCO has released a new jaunty shuffler, “Lasso.” It’s accompanied by a feel-good music video with all four members showing off their best dance moves.

Mitchell Tenpenny‘s set to drop a new song, “Bigger Mistakes,” on Friday, July 28. The track’s available for presave now.

