98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo
Bossman
5:00am - 10:00am

Nashville notes: Russell Dickerson presale, Brothers Osborne visit hometown & more

August 15, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share

Presale tickets for Russell Dickerson‘s She Likes It Tour are available Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time using promo code RDFAM2022. A second presale opens on Wednesday exclusively for Russell’s Spotify followers. 

Brothers Osborne gave fans a video tour of their hometown of Deale, Maryland, before a show in the area recently.  

The nominees for the CMA Awards will be announced on September 7 at 8 a.m. ET on the CMA’s official website.

Lauren Alaina will perform at the Country Music Hall of Fame’s annual Nightfall at the Hall concert exclusively for the museum’s Troubadour members.  

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Kellogg's Accidentally Named Its New Waffles after a Filthy Slang Term
2

Tour George Strait’s Ranch in Texas
3

Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
4

“None of it ever comes easy”: “Some of It” marks Eric Church’s longest journey to #1
5

10 Country Songs About Growing Up - Which Will Make You Bawl Like a Baby

Recent Posts