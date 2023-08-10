98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Restless Road’s ‘Last Rodeo’ + The War And Treaty’s “Ain’t No Harmin’ Me”

August 10, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Country trio Restless Road has announced their hotly anticipated debut album, Last Rodeo. The 18-track record arrives October 20 and can be presaved now. 

The War And Treaty recently performed “Ain’t No Harmin’ Me” live on ABC’s GMA3. You can watch their performance in full now on YouTube.

LOCASH will appear FOX & Friends’ All-American Summer Concert Series on Friday, August 11. If you’re going to be in New York City, you can grab tickets to attend at eventbrite.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Bet You Didn't Know All THIS About Kissing
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: What Kissing Can Do to You May Surprise You... Bring It!
4

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How

Recent Posts