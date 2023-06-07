98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Randy surprises Josh + Anne Wilson’s “Seventh of June”

June 7, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Randy Travis surprised Josh Turner at the Grand Ole Opry with a plaque commemorating Josh’s new RIAA certifications. Your Man is now an RIAA-certified three-times Platinum album, while the title track is a four-times Platinum single. Check out the photo on Facebook. 

New UMG Nashville signee and chart-topping country-Christian artist Anne Wilson has dropped a deeply personal new song, “Seventh of June.” The powerful number was penned by Anne, Jeff Pardo and Matthew West, and chronicles Anne’s profound grief and faith as she navigates the death anniversary of her older brother, Jacob.

Brothers Osborne have shared a special live performance video of their song “Rollercoaster (Forever And A Day).” The clip was filmed at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. Preview it on Twitter and watch the full video on Facebook.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Research Shows WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FLORA: If You Care for These, You're a Better & More Attractive Partner
3

Scotty McCreery To Be Inducted Into NC Music Hall Of Fame
4

Garth Brooks Says He Gets 'Nervous' Before Every Vegas Show
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How

Recent Posts