October 25, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Nashville notes: Presale tickets for George Strait, Shania Twain & more

Seaforth is bringing their About Time Tour across the U.S. in 2023, beginning on February 2 in Athens, Georgia. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. 

Presale tickets for Shania Twain‘s inaugural concert at Geodis Park in Nashville with Kelsea Balleriniand Breland on June 7 are available now until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time. 

Presale tickets for George Strait’s six stadium shows next year are available Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. local time and ending on November 3 at 10 p.m. local time. 

