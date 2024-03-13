98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: New music videos from Larry Fleet + Mickey Guyton

March 13, 2024 3:30PM CDT
Larry Fleet has dropped the music video for “Things I Take for Granted.” “It’s important to appreciate the mundane, little things that add up to a life well lived – sharing a smile with someone you love, finding satisfaction in the job you do … All of it adds up. And none of it should be taken for granted,” Larry says of his life-inspired new single.

The music video for Mickey Guyton‘s “Woman” has arrived. Of the song, Mickey shares on Instagram, “I hope you’re uplifted by the women in the video and the photos of the women that have inspired them. Tag me in your posts highlighting the women who have made the biggest impact in your life.”

Kacey Musgraves is heading Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium with her Deeper Well album release show on Friday, March 15. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 14, at 10 a.m. CT, on AXS’ website.

