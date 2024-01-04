Nashville notes: New June Carter Cash documentary + Russell Dickerson’s “I Remember”

June Carter Cash‘s life and career will be chronicled in a new documentary, June. Slated for premiere January 16 on Paramount+, the documentary will feature exclusive interviews with Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson and more. You can watch the official trailer of June now on YouTube.

Russell Dickerson has dropped an acoustic video of his song “I Remember.” You can check it out now on YouTube.

Conner Smith has shared a teaser of “Meanwhile in Carolina,” which he calls “my favorite song I’ve ever written.” The as-yet-unreleased track can be found on Conner’s forthcoming debut album, Smoky Mountains, arriving January 26.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.