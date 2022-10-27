98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: New collabs from Chris Stapleton and Billy Ray Cyrus

October 27, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share
Nashville notes: New collabs from Chris Stapleton and Billy Ray Cyrus

Chris Stapleton recently teamed up with singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun for a collaboration called “Sweet Symphony.” The music video is available to watch now.

Billy Ray Cyrus and his partner, Firerose, have a new collaboration coming out next month called “Time.” The song will be featured in an upcoming holiday film called Christmas in Paradise, which stars Billy opposite actors Kelsey Grammer and Elizabeth Hurley.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
4

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
5

How Much Halloween Candy Is Truly Too Much? THIS. SERIOUSLY.

Recent Posts