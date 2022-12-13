98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Morgan Evans joins forces with Mitchell Tenpenny + more

December 13, 2022 4:00PM CST
Morgan Evans and Mitchell Tenpenny are joining forces next March for their co-headlining European Day Drunk Me Tour in Germany and the Netherlands. The tour’s name is a combination of Morgan’s song “Day Drunk” and Mitchell’s song “Drunk Me.”

A biography of Glen Campbell written by his daughter, Debby Campbell, and author Mark Bego is being turned into a feature film. The book’s title is Burning Bridges: Life With My Father Glen Campbell. Producer Lisa Saltzman announced the acquisition of the books’ rights.

A new book called The Dolly Parton Activity Book is coming this spring, featuring coloring sheets, anagrams, quizzes, puzzles, inspirational word clouds and more. Of course, it’ll feature a heavy dose of personality from Parton, including a series of “Dollyisms” packed with her signature wit and wisdom. The activity book goes on sale April 11.

