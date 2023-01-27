98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Miranda’s lyrics + the return of Jason Michael Carroll

January 27, 2023 4:00PM CST
Miranda Lambert‘s signed, handwritten lyrics to “Bluebird” are just one of the items included in the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, which will take place Sunday, February 5, leading up to the Grammys. You can find out more details at JuliensAuctions.com.

“Alyssa Lies” hitmaker Jason Michael Carroll is back with the new track “Pass It On Around,” a prelude to his first new album in seven years, which is set to arrive this fall.

“Keep It Safe” is the first new track released from Zac Brown Band member Caroline Jones‘ forthcoming solo album. 

