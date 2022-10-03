98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Miranda Lambert to perform on ‘Kimmel’, Jon Pardi’s RIAA certification & more

October 3, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Miranda Lambert will perform her current single, “Strange,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night. It airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Jon Pardi‘s third studio album, Heartache Medication, has been certified Gold by the RIAA for sales of 500,000 copies. He was surprised with a plaque in Nashville during the final stop on his Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour.

Presale tickets for Reba McEntire‘s 2023 tour dates are available Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time for fans who sign up for her email list. Sales are open to the public Friday at 10 a.m. local time. 

Chris Young will perform at the fourth annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner on October 26 in Nashville. The event benefits Daniels’ nonprofit, The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, which provides resources and support services to veterans. 

