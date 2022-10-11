98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Miranda Lambert & Carly Pearce debut music videos & more

October 11, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share
Nashville notes: Miranda Lambert & Carly Pearce debut music videos & more

Miranda Lambert has released the video for “Strange,” which features clips from her live shows on The Bandwagon Tour and her headlining set at Windy City Smokeout festival in Chicago. 

Carly Pearce has premiered the video for her single, “What He Didn’t Do.” “Bringing #whathedidntdo to life this way feels like the perfect way to end my chapter of 29,” she says. 

The 11th season of Front and Centera live concert series featuring intimate performances by artists of all genres, will feature Hank Williams, Jr. in an episode airing on November 26 on public television stations (check local listings). 

The second annual “Opry NextStage Live in Concert” will feature performances by Hailey Whitters, Priscilla Block, Breland, Elvie Shane, Conner Smith, Restless Road and Nate Smith at the Grand Ole Opry on November 20. Priscilla will also serve as host. Tickets go on sale on October 14. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker Reservoir - Here's Why
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dirtiest Areas inside a Plane - Probably Not What You Expect
5

Luke Bryan Shares Bittersweet Personal News That May Be Difficult For Fans To Hear

Recent Posts