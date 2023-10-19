98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Mickey Guyton’s festive duet + Kelleigh Bannen’s surprise news

October 19, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Mickey Guyton is teaming up with Michael Bolton for his new yuletide tune, “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.” The track arrives Friday, October 20, and is available for presave now.

Kelleigh Bannen has announced her pregnancy with a touching music video for “I Know Better Now.” “In a million years I would have never been able to predict that we’d be expecting our first baby within a month of our 20th wedding anniversary … at 42,” she tells People.

Mason Ramsey is dropping his first EP in four years, Fall Into Place, on October 20. You can presave the project now to hear it as soon as it arrives.

