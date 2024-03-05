98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Mickey Guyton, Dolly Parton have new songs coming

March 5, 2024 4:00PM CST
Mickey Guyton‘s celebrating International Women’s Day with the release of a new song, “Woman,” on Friday. A preview clip of it is up now on Mickey’s Instagram.

Dolly Parton and Christian artist Zach Williams are joining forces once again for a new duet, “Lookin’ For You.” While you wait for its Friday release, hear a snippet of it on Zach’s Instagram.

Adam Doleac has added dates to his Wrong Side of a Sunrise Tour. For tickets and the full schedule, head to Adam’s website.

