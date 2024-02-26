98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Mason Ramsey’s “Blue” + Drake Milligan’s living room

February 26, 2024 4:00PM CST
Mason Ramsey‘s rolled out a throwback, classic country-influenced song, “Blue Over You.” “This song may just make the heartbreak worth it. Thank you for believing in me and singing along!” shares Mason.

Drake Milligan has dropped a new live performance video of “What I Couldn’t Forget.” The clip is the first roll-out of his Living Room Sessions series. You can find “What I Couldn’t Forget” on Drake’s latest EP, Jukebox Songs.

Don’t miss country music’s Reba McEntire and Dan & Shay on the season 25 premiere of The Voice, airing Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

