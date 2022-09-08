Nashville notes: Maren Morris’ Queen Elizabeth II tribute, Lauren Alaina’s Hall of Fame show + more

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced on Thursday, Maren Morris shared a tribute performance on social media, performing her at-home rendition of Patty Griffin’s “Up to the Mountain.”

In case you missed it, Lauren Alaina headlined the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s 10th annual Nightfall at the Hall event on Wednesday. The event was an exclusive performance for Troubadour members, made up of a community of young leaders between the ages of 21 and 45.

Sam Williams, grandson of Hank Williams, just released a visual for his song “Ragdoll.” He’s releasing a deluxe version of his Glasshouse Children album in October.

Tyler Rich just announced more dates on his Thinkin’ We’re in Love Tour, which will now run from September to mid-December.

