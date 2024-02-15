Nashville notes: Maren Morris’ “Dancing with Myself” + Kane Brown’s candles

Maren Morris has teamed up with Visible to drop her cover of Billy Idol‘s “Dancing with Myself.” “It’s always been such a melancholic anthem to me. It also captures where I’m at right now; a little blue but a lot relieved. Dancing through my feelings and shaking off the expired layers that no longer strengthen me,” Maren shares on her Instagram Story.

Kane Brown has rolled out two new candles. Hand poured in Nashville, the Vetiver Woods and Green Tea Matcha candles are available for purchase now at Kane’s merch store.

Tyler Hubbard is releasing a new song Friday. A preview clip of it is available to check out now on Tyler’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.