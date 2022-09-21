98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Maddie & Tae’s stop on ‘TODAY’ and more

September 21, 2022 4:00PM CDT
n case you missed it, Maddie & Tae made a stop on NBC’s TODAY on Wednesday to perform “Every Night Every Morning.” Their new project, Through the Madness Vol. 2, comes out on Friday.

Country singer Luke Bell died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to an autopsy report from the Pima County medical examiner’s office. Bell, 32, was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, on August 26. During his career, he held support slots for Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam and more.

Nashville-based guitar company Gibson has committed to donating $1 million to combat drug overdoses in the music industry, according to the Tennessean. The effort is a partnership with international pharmaceutical company Hikma.

