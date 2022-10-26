98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Maddie & Tae’s new video, Carly Pearce’s Ryman merch + more

October 26, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share
Nashville notes: Maddie & Tae’s new video, Carly Pearce’s Ryman merch + more

Maddie & Tae just released the music video for their new song, “Every Night Every Morning.”

Carly Pearce’s headlining, sold-out two-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman auditorium kicks off Wednesday night. To celebrate, the singer’s got exclusive new merch, including a new sweatshirt design, concert posters and two different T-shirt styles.

Craig Morgan debuted his music video for “How You Make a Man” on Wednesday. The song comes off the deluxe edition of his God, Family, Country album, which is due out November 11.

Rising star Reyna Roberts, who’s made a name for herself opening for Reba McEntire, has a new song out called “Pretty Little Devils.”

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
4

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
5

How Much Halloween Candy Is Truly Too Much? THIS. SERIOUSLY.

Recent Posts