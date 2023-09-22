98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Luke Grimes’ “Burn” + Dzaki Sukarno’s ‘Love Like 90’s Country’ EP

September 22, 2023 4:30PM CDT
Luke Grimes has released “Burn,” the latest preview of his forthcoming EP, Pain Pills Or Pews. Luke penned the track alongside Randy Montana and Josh Thompson. “‘Burn’ came from a simple classic rock style melody and the idea of running headfirst into a heartbreak, almost asking for it. The song always had a bit of Tom Petty vibe as he’s always been a big influence for me,” shares the Yellowstone star. Pain Pills Or Pews is available for presave now.

Emerging country singer/songwriter Dzaki Sukarno has dropped his debut EP, Love Like 90’s Country. The neotraditional three-song set was solely penned by Dzaki and features the nostalgic title track. “My EP talks about the happy & the painful times you experience while searching for that one love,” says Dzaki.

Tickets to Brett Eldredge‘s 2023 Glow Live Tour are on sale now. For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, visit bretteldredge.com.

Chris Janson will be performing on Fox & Friends Saturday, September 23, at 9 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. ET. 

