Nashville notes: Luke Combs’ hometown performance, Jon Langston’s new music video

August 30, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Luke Combs’ hometown rendition of “Any Given Friday Night,” from his Apple Music Live performance, is available to watch now.

Jon Langston just released the music video for his new song, “Beers Got Drank.”

Country traditionalist Luke Bell has died at age 32 after being missing in Arizona since August 20. During his career, he held support slots for Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam and more.

