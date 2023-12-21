98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Luke Combs’ Crocs + ‘People’s Choice Country Awards’ to return

December 21, 2023 4:00PM CST
The previously sold-out Luke Combs x Crocs classic clog is back in stock now in a few sizes. They’re priced at $70 and available for purchase at crocs.com.

People’s Choice Country Awards will return for a second year in 2024. The two-hour show will air live from Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry House Thursday, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Chris Janson and Bret Michaels recently teamed up for the latest edition of CMT Crossroads. In case you missed it, you can watch select performances now on YouTube.

