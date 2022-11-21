98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Luke Combs’ Crocs collab and Parker McCollum’s summer 2023 shows

November 21, 2022 4:00PM CST
Luke Combslatest collab with Crocs will drop on Wednesday. The singer, whose limited-edition Crocs shoes have been in high demand in the past, is releasing a new design with a Mossy Oak camo pattern.

Parker McCollum has announced some summer 2023 dates on his upcoming headlining tour. Larry Fleet, Jackson Dean, Flatland Cavalry and Randy Rogers Band will serve as opening acts on the new dates.

