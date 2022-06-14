      Weather Alert

Nashville notes: Luke Bryan in Vegas, Breland's debut album & more

Jun 14, 2022 @ 4:00pm

Carrie Underwood is performing on ﻿The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ﻿tonight, June 14. It airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC. 

Presale tickets for the six new dates of Luke Bryan‘s Las Vegas residency are available now through Sunday. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday at 1 p.m. ET. 

Breland has announced that he’ll release his debut album, Cross Country, on September 9. It features his brand new single, “Natural.” 

Folds of Honor Tennessee raised more than $65,000 at the Rock N’ Jock Celebrity Softball Game last week. Kane Brown, Hardy, Jameson Rodgers and Ernest were among the participants. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACE: There's Such a Thing as a "Flirting Face" - And Every Guy Can Spot It
Win Tickets to See The Chicks!
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
Take the Family to Legoland
‘American Idol' Fans Are Still Talking About Luke Bryan's Wife’s Finale Outfit
Connect With Us Listen To Us On