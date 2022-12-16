98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Luke Bryan adds to Crash My Playa, Luke Combs goes acoustic + more

December 16, 2022 4:00PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: Luke Bryan adds to Crash My Playa, Luke Combs goes acoustic + more

On Friday, Luke Bryan added Chayce Beckham and Alana Springsteen to the lineup of his 2023 Crash My Playa event. Luke, Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell are the previously announced headliners for next year.

Luke Combs has shared an acoustic version of his single “Going, Going, Gone.”

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes dropped his debut country song Friday. It’s called “No Horse to Ride.”

Jimmie Allen and rapper Flo Rida have a collaboration out Friday, called “No Bad Days.” Flo Rida previously duetted with Walker Hayes on “High Heels”; Jimmie and Flo Rida are on the bill for Music City’s upcoming New Year’s Eve party Nashville’s Big Bash.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Recycle Your Old or Broken Holiday Lights - Here's Where - Easy!
2

Does Holiday Music Stress You Out?  Here’s Why - and What to Do
3

Holiday Lights Up? When You Turn Them Off Each Night = Fire Safety
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Have You Ever Hidden a Gift So Well You Forgot Where You Put It?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Gift Giving - Here's the Most Dangerous Toy a Kid Could Get

Recent Posts