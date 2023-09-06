Nashville notes: LeAnn Rimes’ Christmas tour + Ryan Griffin’s “Heart To Break” video

LeAnn Rimes is spreading festive cheer this holiday season with her headlining Joy: The Holiday Tour. The December trek will hit six cities across the U.S. with shows in Nashville, Las Vegas, Orlando and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m. local time. For a full list of dates, visit leannrimes.com.

Ryan Griffin has released a new performance video of his latest single, “Heart To Break.” The powerful track is off Ryan’s five-song Phases EP, which arrived in July.

Carter Faith has dropped a new song, “Carolina Burns.” Carter penned the searing tune with Lauren Hungate and Tofer Brown. Of the track, the up-and-comer shares, “It’s a song about my first heartbreak and not being able to shake the people, places and memories in your past, even though you couldn’t be farther away from them.”

