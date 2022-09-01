98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Lauren Alaina Live at the Hall, Folds of Honor’s celebrity golf tournament + more

September 1, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share

Lauren Alaina discusses creative breakthroughs and her 10-year anniversary of being in country music in a new installment of Live at the Hall, as well as giving a performance of her song, “Getting Over Him.”

Folds of Honor Tennessee’s second annual celebrity golf tournament took place earlier this week, raising over $324,000 to benefit the families of fallen and injured military service members. Among those who participated were Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Kid Rock and Jelly Roll.

Kat & Alex’s first installment of their self-titled EP, Side A, will drop on September 16. The up-and-coming duo also shared their music video for “We Bought a House.”

Amy Grant will release a 25th anniversary expanded edition of her 1997 album Behind the Eyes on Friday, September 9.

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL: Terrible "How to Get a Husband" Advice from 1958 Women's Magazine
4

Trace Adkins Gives an Update on Toby Keith
5

How Bad Are Hot Dogs for You?

Recent Posts