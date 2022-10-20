98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson’s album release party, Morgan Evans’ new song + more

October 20, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Lainey Wilson is throwing a virtual release party for her new album, Bell Bottom Country, on October 30 at 3 p.m. ET. Tickets and merch bundles are available now.

Morgan Evans has released the studio version of “Over For You,” a song he wrote in the midst of his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini. “It was a difficult time in my life and writing this song helped me process a lot of what I was going through,” Morgan explained on Twitter.

Tenille Townes has announced a short run of dates, billed as the Side A + Side B Tour, for January 2023.

