Nashville notes: Kelsea Ballerini’s new song, Kristian Bush’s new album + more

September 2, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Kelsea Ballerini’s new song, “What I Have,” is out now.

Kristian Bush has announced the newest installment of his 52 album series. The new chapter, called New Blue, will be out September 30.

Brandi Carlile just announced the release of her deluxe album, In the Canyon Haze, which is due out September 28. To celebrate, she shared a version of “You and Me on the Rock,” which features her wife, Catherine Carlile.

