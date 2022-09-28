Nashville notes: Kelsea Ballerini brings “Love is a Cowboy” to late night + more

In case you missed it, Kelsea Ballerini made a stop on The Late Late Show With James Corden this week to perform her song “Love is a Cowboy.” You can watch the performance now.

Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch and more are all set to be guests on Tracy Lawrence’s just-announced TL’s Road House podcast. The first episode, featuring Jelly Roll, is out now.

Hailey Whitters just dropped an acoustic video for her song “Everything She Ain’t.”

