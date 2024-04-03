98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Kassi Ashton covers Beyoncé + Maggie Rose on ‘Today’

April 3, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Share

Kassi Ashton took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share an acoustic cover of Beyoncé‘s new Miley Cyrus-assisted song, “II Most Wanted.” The track’s off Bey’s Cowboy Carter.

Maggie Rose was on NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna to perform “No One Gets Out Alive.” The soul-stirring tune is the title track of her forthcoming Big Loud Records debut album, arriving April 5. 

The Riverfront Revival is returning for a third consecutive year on October 11 and 12. Among those performing are Hootie & the Blowfish, Hailey Whitters, Jamey Johnson and Sister Hazel. Tickets are available now at Riverfront Revival’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee Maker Reservoir = Dirtiest Spot in Kitchen - Here's Why
4

KID NEWS: Your Brain Listens for THIS While You Sleep...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 5 Reasons to Swear MORE

Recent Posts