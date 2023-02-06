Nashville notes: Jordan’s “Next Thing” + Trace is Somewhere in America

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

February 6, 2023 4:30PM CST
Parker McCollum kicked off his 2023 tour this weekend with sold-out shows in Detroit and Cincinnati. 

Jordan Davis‘ follow-up to his most recent #1, “What My World Spins Around,” is the new track “Next Thing You Know.” It will be included on his upcoming Bluebird Days album, which arrives February 17.

Trace Adkins will set his Somewhere in America 2023 Tour in motion February 10 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with the trek set to run through the fall. 

