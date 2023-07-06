98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Jordan Davis’ mystery merch + Ashley Cooke’s new songs

July 6, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Jordan Davis is giving away a mystery hat or T-shirt if you spend over $50 at his merch store. Check out his announcement on Twitter and shop Jordan’s merch at store.jordandavisofficial.com.

Ashley Cooke has shared that she’s dropping two new songs on Friday, July 7: “your place” and “enough to leave.” The tracks preview her forthcoming debut album, shot in the dark, due out July 21.

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate Bill Anderson as the longest-serving Opry member on Saturday, July 22. Bill, Vince GillJamey JohnsonJeannie SeelyRicky Skaggs and more are slated to perform.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

MORGAN WALLEN MAKES BIG DONATION TO CHICAGO PARK
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Honor Local Veterans by NOT Setting Off PRIVATE Fireworks
5

Eric Church Named Country Music Hall Of Fame's 18th Artist-In-Residence

Recent Posts