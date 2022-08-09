98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nashville notes: Jon Pardi on Fallon, Dan + Shay acoustic video & more

August 9, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share

Jon Pardi is performing on ﻿The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ﻿Tuesday. It airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC. 

Dan and Shay are releasing the acoustic video for “You” Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET. 

Jordan Davis is releasing a new song, “Next Thing You Know,” on Friday. 

Tyler Braden has released the fan-favorite track “Try Losing One” as his official single to country radio this week. It’s featured on his debut album, What Do They Know. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Kellogg's Accidentally Named Its New Waffles after a Filthy Slang Term
2

Tour George Strait’s Ranch in Texas
3

Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
4

“None of it ever comes easy”: “Some of It” marks Eric Church’s longest journey to #1
5

CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard

Recent Posts