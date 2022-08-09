Nashville notes: Jon Pardi on Fallon, Dan + Shay acoustic video & more

Jon Pardi is performing on ﻿The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ﻿Tuesday. It airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

Dan and Shay are releasing the acoustic video for “You” Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.

Jordan Davis is releasing a new song, “Next Thing You Know,” on Friday.

Tyler Braden has released the fan-favorite track “Try Losing One” as his official single to country radio this week. It’s featured on his debut album, What Do They Know.

