Nashville notes: Jon Pardi on Fallon, Dan + Shay acoustic video & more
August 9, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Jon Pardi is performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday. It airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.
Dan and Shay are releasing the acoustic video for “You” Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.
Jordan Davis is releasing a new song, “Next Thing You Know,” on Friday.
Tyler Braden has released the fan-favorite track “Try Losing One” as his official single to country radio this week. It’s featured on his debut album, What Do They Know.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.